Hundreds of people gathered on a beach outside Carbis Bay Hotel in Cornwall to protest against its buildings which were put up without planning permission.

Carbis Bay Hotel, near St Ives, hosted the G7 global summit for world leaders in the summer and built several meeting rooms, which it said were needed for the event.

The hotel sought retrospective planning permission for the rooms but then withdrew its application and an enforcement notice was issued by Cornwall Council.

The hotel is is appealing against this enforcement notice - which called on it to remove buildings constructed without planning permission.

Protesters are concerned by the environmental impacts of the building work. Credit: Ilya Fisher

Gill Scott Anderson, organiser of the protest, said: "The hotel has felled trees, erased topsoil, poured concrete and erected buildings – all without planning permission and having been advised by the planning authorities to desist.

She continued: "If Carbis Bay Hotel succeeds in its latest effort to overturn a Planning Enforcement Notice, it means they will not face any consequences for their destruction of coastal habitat and disregard for planning rules.

"Carbis Bay Hotel clearly wants more buildings with magnificent views regardless of the cost to the environment and the feelings of locals.

"This development benefits the pockets of a wealthy few and degrades our coastline and community."

One protester, Sarah Robinson, said: "This used to be my grandson's favourite place to come and play when he was smaller - mucking about in the stream was his idea of heaven.

Those attending the protest were asked to wear something red to express feelings of anger and pain. Credit: Ilya Fisher

"That was before the Carbis Bay hotel started carving up the coastline with diggers and noisy machinery drowning out the rhythm of the waves.

"This small Bay was no longer such a pleasant playground and even through a child's eyes it was evident that the whole character was being changed."

The Enforcement Notice issued to the hotel by Cornwall Council was due to come into effect on 18 October.

A spokesperson from the authority said: "This notice requires the unauthorised developments to be removed and for the land to be reinstated to its former levels, gradients and condition within six calendar months of this date.

"However, the applicant has lodged an appeal against the Enforcement Notice, and the matter will now be formally considered by the Planning Inspectorate appointed by the Secretary of State."

ITV News West Country has approached the hotel for comment.