Man airlifted to hospital after fishing boat capsizes in Devon

Three men are "very lucky" to have been rescued after their fishing boat capsized at the mouth of a Devon river.

The incident happened on Sunday (14 November) as the men - who were not wearing life jackets - tried to enter the river Axe.

When the Beer Coastguard Rescue Team arrived they located two of the men - who were both suffering from hypothermia - but could not see the third man at first.

The Coastguard helicopter eventually located the third man over 500m west of the river mouth and 200m offshore.

Lyme lifeboat pulled him from the water and he was airlifted into the helicopter and flown to hospital, while the other two men were taken to hospital by land ambulances.

A spokesperson from Beer Coastguard Rescue Team said: "With all three casualties on route to hospital we turned our attention to the casualties boat which was drifting half submerged offshore.

"Sidmouth lifeboat managed to tow it to Beer beach where Coastguards managed to get it up the beach with help from a local fisherman.

"These men are very lucky that somebody saw what happened and dialled 999.

"Lifejackets save lives - always wear a lifejacket at sea and don't remove it until you are safe ashore. We wish them a speedy recovery."

"We would like to thank the Axe Yacht Club and Beer Fisherman Kim for their help and those that dialled 999 without those calls the outcome would have been very different."