Man charged after elderly woman raped in Gloucester home

A man has been charged with raping an elderly woman at her home in Gloucester.

Police arrested Brady Hickman in Stroud on Sunday, November 14.

The 32-year-old, from Gloucester, has been charged with rape and two counts of sexual assault.

He will appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court today (November 15).

The alleged incident took place at an address between Bristol Road and Seymour Road in the early hours of Thursday, November 11.

Detective Sergeant Faye Satchwell-Bennett, from Gloucestershire Police, said: “Specially trained officers continue to support the victim, who has shown amazing bravery, strength and courage during this process.

“She wants to thank our officers and the community for the support she has received.”

Hickman was traced and arrested after members of the public responded to a police appeal over the weekend.