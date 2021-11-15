Motorcyclist dies in Gloucestershire crash - appeal for witnesses

A motorcyclist has died after a collision involving a van in Gloucestershire, prompting a police appeal for witnesses.

The crash happened on the B4040 at Newhouse Farm, Badminton on Saturday 13 November at around 12.45pm.

A male motorcyclist died at the scene and his next of have been informed.

In a statement, Avon and Somerset Police issued an appeal for witnesses.

"Sadly, the male motorcyclist died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them.

"Anyone who saw what happened, or who may hold dash cam footage of the moments leading up to the collision is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 5221267560."