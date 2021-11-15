Play video

Watch Caron Bell's report

[Warning: This article contains graphic images]

The mother of young man who was spent five months in hospital after being stabbed has issued a plea for people to hand in their knives.

When Cameron Tait was just 21 years old, he was stabbed during an argument with someone he knew.

He is lucky to be alive but was left with life-changing injuries.

Now his mum, Carol Tait, is backing a knife amnesty being run by Wiltshire Police for the next two weeks.

"It's amazing that he survived - but his injuries were life-changing."

She is now urging people to get rid of their weapons.

"Just don't do it," she said.

"Kids, if you're thinking about it, if you've got a knife, get rid of it.

"Speak. Talk. Don't take it out in your car. Because if you do have it you're likely to use it," Carol urged.

Cameron spent five months in hospital, including two weeks in a coma.

How can people safely get rid of their knives?

For the next fortnight, anyone can dispose of knives anonymously in 13 police amnesty bins around Wiltshire:

Gablecross Swindon

Christchurch, Swindon

Pattern Church, Swindon

Pinetrees Community Centre, Swindon

Marlborough Police Station

Melksham Police Station

St Andrews Church, Melksham

Monkton Park, Chippenham

Trowbridge Police Station

St James Church, Trowbridge

St James Church, Devizes

Bourne Hill Salisbury

SP2 Community Centre Salisbury

From June 2020 to June 2021 there was an 8% decrease in knife crime nationally. But it is still a daily problem for police forces.

Already this year in Wiltshire there have been 223 incidents where a knife was used, the most recent on Saturday 13 November when a man was stabbed multiple times in Swindon.

"Carrying a knife, you're putting yourself at risk as well as others," said Inspector David Tippetts of Wiltshire Police.

"Statistically you're far more likely to be a victim of violent crime if you carry a knife than if you don't.

"So I would urge anyone who's thinking of going out of their home with a knife in their possession, not to do that, to use one of these bins. Get that weapon off the streets."