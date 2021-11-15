Police have released pictures of men they would like to speak to after a 'mass fight' broke out involving two groups throwing 'chairs, bar stools and glasses' in Plymouth.

The incident happened at The Parade, on the Barbican, before Plymouth Argyle played Sheffield Wednesday at Home Park on September 11.

Police are investigating this 'large-scale disorder', which involved around 14-15 people, and have released images of men they would like speak to.

They are believed to be from the South Yorkshire area and police think they may be able to help with their enquiries.

One of the groups was said to be walking along a cobbled road and the other had exited a pub on the north side of The Parade when the incident happened at around 2pm.

A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: "It was reported that, within moments of encountering each other, they began shouting and hurling abuse.

"Around 14 or 15 men were then said to engage in a mass fight in which chairs, bar stools and glasses were thrown.

"The melee lasted no more than a minute and saw a number of nearby patrons displaced from their seats through fear of being harmed.

"Officers on routine duties in the area were able to break up the violence shortly afterwards."

No arrests were made at the time and an investigation continues into the incident.

Anyone who can identify the men pictured, or who witnessed the disorder and has not already come forward, is urged to contact the force.