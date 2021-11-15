Tributes paid to 'kind' and 'caring' teen who died in Bath assault

Tributes have been paid to a "kind" and "caring" 18-year-old boy who died following an assault in Bath

Ben Smith, from Melksham, suffered a head injury during an altercation in the early hours of Monday 1 November. He was taken to hospital but died the next day.

His family have now paid tribute to him, saying they are "devastated" by the loss of a "loving" son, brother and grandson.

“He had so much of his life left to live, alongside his brother, Alex, whose life will never be the same. A life that he was looking forward to living, as well as fulfilling his dreams and ambitions.

“At 18 years of age, Ben finally passed his driving test after lockdown. In his first week of driving, Ben finished work and drove to Oxford to pick a friend up who had been working there all week.

"Anybody could message Ben at any time of the night and off he would go to collect them."

Fitting Tribute Ltd in Edington, where Ben was close to completing his apprenticeship said he will "leave a huge hole for all that have worked with him".

Ben's friends are also said to be"devastated" by the news. They described him as: “The glue that held us all together".

A 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder following Ben’s death remains on police bail while the investigation continues.