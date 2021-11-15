Police are appealing for information after a man caught a woman trying to steal his puppy from his back garden in Stroud.

Police say a woman went into the man's back garden in Middle Street at around 4pm and was heard calling to the puppy saying ‘come here’.

The owner noticed what was happening when he heard her calling. He then saw the woman close the garden gate and pick his puppy up.

Police say he followed the woman and managed to call the dog back to him.

After getting his puppy safely back in his property, he saw the woman speaking to another man and went over to challenge her. She then claimed to be asking for directions and walked off in the direction of Chapel Street.

It happened on Tuesday 9 November. The woman is described by police as being white, 5ft 6in in height and of a slim build. She did not have a local accent.

She was wearing a green head scarf over dark hair, reddish/purple shawl-type top and harem style pyjama bottoms with foam clog shoes.

A statement from Gloucestershire Police said: "Anyone with information should contact Gloucestershire Constabulary through the website, quoting incident 330 of 9 November: You can also call police on 101 or alternatively, you can give information anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online."