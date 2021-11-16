Former Royal Marine Mark Ormrod is set to be given the 'Freedom of Plymouth' to recognise his award-winning charity work.

Mark was just 17 when he joined the Royal Marines, where he lost his right arm and both legs after stepping on an improvised explosive device (IED) while in Afghanistan in 2007.

Last month, he completed a 99.9 mile cycle ride from Ilfracombe to Plymouth to raise money for Reorg, a charity that supports service people, veterans and emergency service personnel.

He has already raised more than £500,000.

Credit: ITV West Country

The published author first began raising money by holding a sponsored beard shave, which saw him exceed a £1,000 target within hours.

The success of his first challenge led him to take on a sponsored 5k run. While training for the race, a video of Mark falling over on his blades led to donations surging.

A third fundraising challenge, a swim from Drake's Island back to Devil's Point in Plymouth, led to donations increasing yet further.

Mark will become only the 45th individual or organisation to be awarded honorary freedom of Plymouth - following in the footsteps of Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley - who won the award in September.

Play video

Watch: Mark Ormrod after finishing the cycle ride.

The Royal Marine was recently awarded an MBE and named ITV West Country's Pride of Britain regional fundraiser of the year.

An extraordinary meeting of Plymouth City Council will be held on Monday, November 22, where councillors are recommended to confer the title of Freedom of the City on Mark Ormrod in recognition of his eminent services to the City of Plymouth and his charity work.

The title of Honorary Freeman or Freewoman is awarded to ‘persons of distinction’ who have shown exceptional service or achievement.It recognises those who have provided ‘eminent services’ to Plymouth and gone the extra mile to enhance the city’s reputation or improve the lives of people less able to help themselves.