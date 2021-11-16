Flights from Cornwall to London return after airline announced

Flights from Cornwall to London will return next month after airline Eastern Airways was appointed.

The company will take over the Government-funded public service obligation (PSO) contract from December.

The contract was put out to tender in July after a failed attempt earlier in the year.

Flights will start in December.

The route was previously operated by Flybe until the company went into administration in March 2020.

It has not yet been confirmed which airport in London the route will connect with, or how often they will fly.

This route ensures that flights will continue throughout the year, including quieter months that may not be commercially profitable.