A man from Devon has recounted the terrifying moment he saved a teenager's life after he saw her struggling in the water at Paignton seafront.

Jack Dillon, from Alphington, and his friends were at the seafront on 13 November when they were alerted to a young girl in distress on the beach.

The 26-year-old said: "She was saying 'help me, my friend is in the water'."

He continued: "It was pitch black and must have been around 9pm. My friends and I looked at each other - we didn't know what to do.

"In front of me was a lifeguard ring, so I pulled it down and opened it. I ran down to the beach and my friend called 999," he added.

Jack said he was joined by another man, who was in his mid-40s.

He described the horrifying moment the young girl went under the water. He said: "We were looking at this girl and she suddenly went underwater, we couldn't see her.

"So we ran in with our clothes still on and managed to grab her and pull her onto the beach."

Jack said she was not breathing and when he checked her pulse he could not feel anything.

He explained: "It was like she was dead on the beach. I took her jacket off, tilted her head and squeezed her nose.

"I then started doing mouth to mouth. I did it three times and was speaking to the man who was there with me."

Jack recalls the water was coming further in as he was performing CPR, so they had to drag the girl further up the beach.

He continued: "At this point my friend was on the phone talking to the ambulance service.

"I carried on doing mouth to mouth. I did this six times and on the seventh she started gurgling and water came out of her mouth.

"I put her in the recovery position and could feel she was breathing again. Her eyes were fluttering all over the place."

By this time, Jack explained the police and paramedics had arrived at the seafront and the girl, 16, was taken to hospital.

Jack said: "The police shook my hand and called me a hero. They said there will be a letter coming in the post."

He said emergency services launched a search helicopter and lifeboats were dispatched locally.

The seafront at Paignton Credit: ITV News

After the ordeal, Jack described the "emotional" moment when the young girl's friends thanked him and gave him a hug.

Jack had completed basic first aid training with St John Ambulance but that was a number of years ago - he said it was his former career as a doorman which helped him act under pressure.

He said: "I'm still in shock. I saved a girl's life, she's 16 years old, she went underwater.

"I never thought I would be able to do something like that. I'm only 26. But I had to keep calm even though I thought she wasn't coming around."

He praised the man in his 40s who assisted him at the beach: "If it wasn't for him, we wouldn't have been able to save that girl's life. Sadly I never caught his name."

Jack said he is happy the girl is now safe in hospital and said police told him she was in a stable condition.