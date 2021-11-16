A pensioner has been left "disturbed" following an attempted burglary while he was in his home in the Brislington area of Bristol.

Police say the would-be thieves broke into the house in Bellevue Terrace, Brislington, between 11am and 12pm on Wednesday 10 November.

Two men forced entry into the property and left when they realised the householder - a man in his 80s - was at home and other family members were expected back.

Police say the incident has likely led to a "decline" in his health.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said: "It's not believed anything was stolen, but it's thought the shock may have contributed to a decline in the pensioner's health.

"He was able to describe one of the intruders as being about 5ft 9ins tall and of large build and the other as shorter. Both were white and aged in their 30s or 40s."

The force want to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time or anyone with information.

They can be contacted on 101 with the reference 5221264742 or alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.