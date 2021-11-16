A teenager has been arrested after a customer was stabbed in a kebab shop in South Gloucestershire.

The incident took place at Yate Kebab and Pizza in Abbotswood on the evening of Sunday 14 November.

The shop released a statement on social media describing it as a "nasty incident".

They said: "One of our customers has been stabbed with a knife and a colleague has been punched in the face by a teenager (who is not a regular customer).

"We want to let you know that it is being dealt with and we are all fine. All is back to normal and the shop is open."

A large emergency service presence was seen in the area at around 11pm on the night of the incident, with Avon and Somerset Police since confirming a teenager was arrested.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset said: "A young man aged 17 was arrested just before midnight on Sunday on suspicion of wounding with intent.

"He was later released on police bail with conditions including living at an address away from Yate and not returning to the town."

If you have any information which could help the investigation, please call 101 and give the reference 5221268643.

The neighbourhood team are carrying out targeted patrols of the area to reassure the community.