Banksy-style artwork of Christopher Walken in The Outlaws appears in Bristol park
A Banksy-style artwork depicting Hollywood actor Christopher Walken has appeared on the wall of a park in Bristol.
Walken, who is currently starring in the Bristol-based crime comedy 'The Outlaws', is pictured holding a paint roller and wearing a bright orange tabard next to the phrase 'damb rats'.
Reacting to the mysterious new artwork, Bristolian writer of the show Stephen Merchant tweeted a photo of it.
"Someone in Bristol is paying homage to The Outlaws - but Banksy and I had nothing to do with it," he said.
In the popular new series, Walken plays a man named Frank who is doing community service in Bristol.
The final episode of series one shows Walken's character paint over a real Banksy artwork sprayed on the outside of a graffiti-covered community centre in Sea Mills.
Last week it was revealed that Banksy had been asked by producers of the show to create a bespoke piece for the series.
Merchant said the elusive artist hopped the fence onto the set and created the artwork without anyone from the show seeing him.