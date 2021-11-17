Bristol footballer racially abused in non-league cup match

Play video

Watch Alex Wood's report

An investigation is underway after a football player from Bristol was subjected to racial abuse during a cup match.

Liam Antonio Orchard was targeted after scoring the winning penalty for Tytherington Rocks in their Challenge Trophy match against Bristol Telephones on November 10.

The incident - the second involving a West Country-based non-league team in a matter of weeks - was captured on camera as Liam celebrated in front of supporters.

Both clubs have condemned those responsible and are assisting Gloucestershire FA with their investigation.

Liam (pictured, right) said the abuse "hit him" after he saw a video of it the day after the match.

‘I really didn’t think it would be me’

Speaking to ITV News West Country, Liam said he ignored the abuse during the game but felt emotional after watching the video.

“It just goes to show that racism is still about,” he said.

“This is the first time in my football career that I’ve actually had this racism stuff go on.

“I didn’t think it would be that bad but then I didn’t really think it would be me that would be on the receiving end of it.

“I was just trying to block everything out. I was hearing bits and bobs. I was even hearing a bit of ‘ooh ooh’ and all of that sort of stuff when I got on the ball.

Tytherington Rocks and Bristol Telephones have condemned what happened (pictured: Tytherington Rocks players in training).

“But the next day is when it hit me. I kept watching it [the video] over and over again and I watched it with my mum.

“My mum was so embarrassed, so shocked, so ashamed that a club would actually do that to me.”

Bristol Telephones have since identified “an individual of interest” and passed the relevant details to the Gloucestershire FA, who are investigating.

It is the second alleged racism incident involving a West Country-based team after a reserve player at Gillingham Town was targeted in a match on October 9.

On that occasion, the team walked off the pitch in protest.

Troy Monks, who is chairman at Liam’s club Tytherington Rocks, said racism has been an “issue for years” in non-league football.

“If we’d have heard it ourselves, we’d have hoped our players would have taken the same action,” he said.

“It’s always been an issue for years in sport. There’s no room for any kind of discrimination - homophobic, xenophobic - any kind of things like that.

Tytherington Rocks chairman Troy Monks speaks to ITV News about racism in grassroots sport.

“But what seems to happen now is it seems to go unnoticed, a lot more at amateur football or semi-professional football like ourselves where people feel there is no recourse for it.

“You can say what you like and get away with it. We were just lucky that someone was filming that day, caught it and something should be done about it.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Gloucestershire FA confirmed they are aware of the incident and investigating.

The Western League has been approached for comment.