A fatal crash has closed a busy road in Gloucestershire.

Police were called to reports of an accident involving one vehicle on the A433 Bath Road at Westonbirt just after 5am on Wednesday 17 November.

The road has been closed in both directions and traffic between Tetbury and Bristol is affected.

Police have since confirmed one person has died and issued an appeal for witnesses.

Investigations are continuing at the scene and the road will remain closed for "several hours", according to police.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix states: "A433 in both directions closed, slow traffic due to accident between the Hare (Westonbirt) and Westonbirt Village Turnoff (Willesley).

"Affecting traffic between Tetbury and Bristol.

Emergency services remain at the scene.