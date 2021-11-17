Police searching for a missing man have contacted his family following the discovery of human remains in Bristol.

Police cordoned off woodland near Whittock Square, Stockwood, on Sunday 14 November after human remains were found.

Although formal identification is yet to be confirmed, the family of missing man Daniel Hill, 43, have been informed.

Daniel was last seen in Bristol on September 9 near the Bristol Royal Infirmary.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: "His family is being kept updated on the progress of the investigation and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

"Enquiries to identify the deceased and establish the circumstances of death continue, and are likely to take some days."