Man tried to kill his parents at their home in North Somerset

A man has pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of his parents at a house in North Somerset.

At a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 17 November, James Richardson, 33 and of no fixed address, admitted trying to kill his mother and father Janet and George Richardson.

The couple, who are in their 60s, were found seriously injured at a property near the Henley Lane area in Yatton on 10 April. They were both taken to hospital.

Richardson also admitted assaulting a police officer the day after the incident.

He denied breaching a restraining order which was put in place by Bristol Magistrates' Court in July 2020 and prevented him from contacting his parents or visiting their home address.

Judge Julian Lambert told Richardson, who attended the hearing via video link from a hospital, he would be sentenced at the same court on Monday 22 November.

Rachel Drake, prosecuting, and Harry Ahuja, for the defence, said a number ofpsychiatric reports would be produced at the hearing.