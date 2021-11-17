A person has died after a crash on a busy A-road in Gloucestershire.

Emergency services were called to the A433 outside the entrance to Westonbirt Arboretum just after 5am on Wednesday 17 November.

One person was declared dead at the scene, and police said their next of kin and the coroner have been informed.

A spokesperson from Gloucestershire Constabulary said: "Officers remain at the scene and the road will remain closed for several hours while they carry out investigations."

The force would like to speak to anyone with dash cam footage or any other information on the events leading up to the incident.

Anybody with information can contact police through their website, quoting incident 32 of 17 November. Alternatively, you can call 101, quoting the same incident number.