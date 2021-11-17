Residents concerned after human remains found in Bristol woodland

Residents have been left feeling concerned after human remains were found in woodlands in Bristol.

Officers were called to woodland near Whittock Square, in the Stockwood area of the city, at around 9.50am on Sunday 14 November after human remains were discovered.

On Tuesday 16 November forensic teams were seen on the land and a number of police vehicles remained on the scene - including one labelled 'Scientific Investigations'.

A police spokesperson said: "The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

"Work to establish the identity of the deceased is likely to take some time."

The death is currently being treated as unexplained. Credit: BPM Media / Bristol Live

Tony Renwick, 33, who lives on Whittock Square said: "There's loads of people saying different things.

"It's quite quiet around here, so I don't think it's a murder or anything. I think the remains have been there for a while.

"I'm not worried, I walk my dog down there every day and it's a really common path, it's really busy and everyone walks that way.

"You'd think it would unsettle you as there's loads of police here every day, but I'd still walk my dog down there."

A police cordon remains in place. Credit: BPM Media / Bristol Live

One older gentleman who lives in Whittock Square, but asked to remain anonymous, said he believed that the remains were "apparently ancient".

Other residents living in the square said they had been told similar things about the remains not being recent and that they had been discovered by a neighbour who had been cutting wood in the area.