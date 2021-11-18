A woman has been arrested after a car crashed into a house in Brixham with a three-year-old child inside.

Devon and Cornwall Police responded to reports a Peugeot hit a house on Drew Street just before 6am on Thursday 18 November.

Police said the driver, a woman in her 30s from Torquay, failed to give a sample at the scene. She also had a three-year-old child in the car.

The ambulance service attended, but it is believed both the driver and the child were uninjured. The house was empty at the time of the incident so there were no injuries inside.

The road will be closed while the structural damage is assessed.

The driver has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to drive while under the influence of alcohol and child neglect. She remains in police custody.

Police have warned road closures will remain in place due to possible structural damage from the crash.

Devon and Cornwall Police have been contacted for additional information.