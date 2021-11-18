A police investigation is underway following the unexplained death of a man in Weston-super-Mare.

The man, in his 40s, was found with a "significant head injury" at a residential address in Rydal Road at about 3.20am on 16 November.

Police and paramedics attended the scene and took him to hospital. He died the following day.

A woman, in her 30s, was arrested at the scene and has since been released under investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Roger Doxsey said: "Our enquiries into what happened are at a very early stage.

"A post-mortem will be carried out in due course to help us understand the cause of death, but we're treating the man's death as unexplained at this time.

"Our sympathies go out to his family and friends. We will ensure they are supported throughout our investigation.

"We'd ask anyone who saw something unusual or suspicious on Monday evening or Tuesday morning to get in touch. It may seem trivial or insignificant to you, but it could make a big difference to our investigation."

Police say residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area while enquiries are carried out and to provide reassurance to the community.

Anyone with information about what happened are asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5221269622. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.