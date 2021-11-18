A man rubbed faeces on the face of a woman as she walked with her daughter in Somerset, prompting a police appeal.

Avon and Somerset Police are asking witnesses to come forward following the assault in Cheddar.

They say the woman and her daughter were walking on the B3135 Tweentown near to the Essar Oil service station when a car deliberately drove through a puddle causing water to splash over them.

The driver then got out of the vehicle and rubbed a tissue with faeces on it across the woman’s face, while standing behind her. He shouted and swore at her at the same time.

Police describe the offender as white, around 6ft 2ins tall, of muscular build with short blonde hair, blonde stubble and blue eyes. He wore black joggers and a dark blue Adidas hoody.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221257167.