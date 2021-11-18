Play video

A man has admitted to a rape he committed more than three decades ago after police were able to match his DNA from another crime.

Paul Shakespeare, who is now 66, faces a life sentence for subjecting his then 18-year-old victim to an ordeal, which happened during the daytime on a footpath in Cheltenham in 1990.

But it was not until he was arrested in Cumbria earlier this year for a separate crime of carrying a knife that police were able to solve a 31-year-old mystery.

Police matched Paul Shakespeare's DNA from crimes he committed 31 years apart Credit: Gloucestershire Police

Body worn camera footage released by Cumbria Police captured the moment Shakespeare was arrested at his home in Scaleby Close, Upperby, in Carlisle.

He laughed after being told he was being arrested for the Cheltenham rape.

Forensic evidence was gathered 31 years ago from the crime scene on a footpath in Cheltenham where the victim - a teenager walking her dog - was raped on a Sunday afternoon in April 1990.

Shakespeare used a three-foot long stick, sharpened to a point and inserted with a two and a half inch nail to threaten his victim before, during and after the attack.

Shakespeare threatened his victim with this stick and nail during her ordeal Credit: Gloucestershire Police

The case had previously been reopened by Gloucestershire Constabulary in 2007 with renewed appeals for information, including on national television in 2008.

Shakespeare pleaded guilty to the rape and carrying an offensive weapon at Gloucester Crown Court on Thursday 18 November 18.

DCI Wayne Usher, of Gloucestershire Police, said: "The strength of the DNA was crucial.

"I would praise my colleagues from 1990. They did a fantastic job - the witnesses they spoke to, the statements they obtained, all added to the picture of what happened then.

"With the DNA evidence he had nowhere else to go."

He praised the courage of the victim who he said had lived with the trauma of what happened for 31 years.

"She's supported police action all the way from 1990. She knows the perpetrator who caused serious harm to her can no longer do that to anyone else."

Shakespeare will be sentenced on January 17 at Bristol Crown Court.