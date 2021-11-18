Fire crews in Wiltshire have urged residents to keep their windows and doors closed due to large amounts of smoke in the area.

A large fire which broke out at a recycling centre near Devizes is now under control.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the Grist Environmental Ltd Recycling Centre in Stert at 11:10pm on Wednesday 18 November, following reports of a waste fire at the site.

Crews have confirmed they found around 200-300 tonnes of residual waste "well alight".

Three fire crews were sent to the scene and they had to use two main jets to prevent escalation of the blaze.

Crews from Calne Pewsey, Royal Wootton Bassett and Trowbridge attended the incident. Credit: PA

At 6am on Thursday 18 November, the fire service said the incident has been scaled back to one fire engine and one water carrier, which will remain on scene for a number of days.

Group Manager Richard Coleman said: "We are advising local residents to keep doors and windows closed due to the smoke in the area.

"As this fire will be ongoing for a number of days we will update the public with any concerns regarding the smoke should they arise.”

The fire is under investigation and is believed to have started accidentally, although the exact cause may never be established.