Watch Bob Cruwys' report.

One of the most decorated soldiers of the modern era is to auction off his medals to pay for his children's future after leaving the armed forces as a single parent.

Sergeant Major John Thompson, a Royal Marine Commando who lives in Barnstaple, has fought off enemy forces in Afghanistan and Iraq.

He has been repeatedly recognised for his bravery in combat and for saving the lives of his comrades - having served for 23 years.

As a heavy weapons specialist he has done four tours in Afghanistan, one in Iraq and seen service in Northern Ireland.

Sergeant Major John Thompson with his son. Credit: Sergeant Major John Thompson

He is described as one of the most decorated soldiers of the modern era.

He was awarded the Conspicuous Gallantry Cross for his actions in the Battle of the Sluice Gate, the second highest honour after the Victoria Cross - but he is now selling all seven of his medals.

'I will do anything to secure my children's future'

As a single parent coming out of the armed forces next month, he needs to try to raise money to give his children opportunities and a home for the future. He told ITV News: “I will do anything to secure my children's future."

Sergeant Major John Thompson served in the Royal Marines for 23 years.

He added: “Now I could keep the medals and they could be a family heirloom that goes down and down and that's lovely. I'm going to regret it, but it's all about context - it's what's more important.”

The medals are expected to sell for more than £120,000, because of the rarity of the Conspicuous Gallantry Cross.

'Almost as good as a Victoria Cross'

Christopher Mellor-Hill from Diz Noonan Webb auctioneers told ITV News how special the medals are.

“Very few have been awarded, generally for Afghanistan, some for Iraq and a couple for Sierra Leone and it has now become effectively almost as good as a Victoria Cross.

All seven medals are being sold at auction. Credit: ITV West Country

“Most of us medal collectors would only dream of having a group of medals like this in our collection.”

Sergeant Major John Thompson hopes the original medals will be going to somebody who will look after them for the future.

ITV News filmed with Sergeant Major Thompson in May 2003 when he returned to 40 Commando's base in Taunton after serving in Iraq. His mother Liz Thompson shared how worried she had been while he was away.