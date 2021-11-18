Taunton mum's plea after father-of-two killed in motorbike crash with truck

The widow of a motorcyclist who was killed after a crash with a lorry in Somerset has launched a road safety campaign in her husband's memory.

Father-of-two Adam Ledger was killed when his motorbike was hit by a vehicle that had pulled out in front of him on the A378 on Stonehead Hill near Taunton.

His wife Sam said that the family's lives had been turned 'upside down' since the tragedy and that their two children had struggled coping with the loss of their dad.

Mr Ledger, a former weapons technician and bomb disposal expert, and Sam, a reservist physical training instructor, met when they were in the RAF. They married in 2012.

They had two children, Evie, 9, and Jack, 8.

He was out on his motorbike on Sunday, December 12, when a truck pulled out of a side road in to his path.

"Our family is lost and I have never known pain like it," Sam said.

'We’ve had our future dreams stolen from us and we never even got the chance to even say goodbye or I love you, which I think is the hardest thing of all."

Adam Ledger was killed in the crash in December of 2020.

Despite her loss Sam is working hard to highlight a campaign during Road Safety Week to try and warn people of the danger of careless driving.

“Adam was the best person I have ever known.

"He put everyone first and was always the person that people went to for help.

“Adam was amazing with the children. During lockdown he taught them and they really listened and learned from him. It was like he was a natural teacher.

“Since the accident it’s difficult to find the words to say how our lives have been turned upside down. I can’t believe that my husband has been taken away from me and the children are not coping.

"How do you explain to them that their Dad went out on his motorbike and will never be back?

Adam couldn’t do enough for everyone; he was such a loving and kind person. Sam Ledger

“That he won’t get to see Evie and Jack celebrate life’s milestones such as passing exams, starting work or getting married is heartbreaking. Evie often asks who is going to walk her down the aisle now?

“Adam really was one of the most selfless human beings and the world is a much sadder place without him.

“Our family is lost and I have never known pain like it. We’ve had our future dreams stolen from us and we never even got the chance to even say goodbye or I love you, which I think is the hardest thing of all."

Despite the tragedy in late 2020 Sam has now hoping that their story highlights the importance of road safety.

"I want to do everything I can to spread the message when it comes to the need to take care on the roads," she said.

“I wouldn’t want others to feel the pain our family does.”

The truck driver pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving in connection with the incident. They received a six-month jail term suspended for 18 months, a 12 month motoring ban and 150 hours’ community service.