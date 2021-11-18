Two women have reported being spiked by injection at two different nightclubs in Cheltenham.

The first incident took place in MooMoo on Wednesday 10 November.

Gloucestershire Constabulary says she cannot remember many details but has been told she was sick and disorientated before leaving the venue at around 12.45am with friends.

The second incident took place at Revolution between 10pm on Friday 12 November and 12.30am on Saturday 13 November.

The victim had bought one drink before collapsing in the toilet.

She was taken to A&E by ambulance but does not remember anything about what happened.

Police say marks were found on her that may be injection spots and blood tests have been taken by the hospital.

These two incidents follow a rise in reports of drink spiking and spiking by injection which have led to a series of campaigns in the West Country.

A spokesperson from the force said: "Gloucestershire Constabulary take reports of spiking very seriously. The welfare of the person involved is officers' main concern and reports of spiking, including by injection, will be investigated.

"We launched an anti-drink spiking initiative in September, working with nightclubs and pubs across the county.

"These night-time venues have been provided with specialist anti-drink spiking test cards which allow for drinks to be tested at the bar if someone feels that their drink has been tampered with.

"Police officers have also been trained in using drink spiking test cups, which tests urine to see if certain drugs are in a person's system.

"These measures aim to give venues the tools they need to help ensure the safety of their patrons and for police officers to be better equipped to assist at the earliest opportunity and ensure the victim receives support."

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary through the website, quoting incident 227 of 12 November for the incident in MooMoo or incident 218 of 15 November for the incident in Revolution. Alternatively you can call 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 55111.