Fire crews are dealing with a large fire at a recycling centre near Devizes.

They have been tackling the blaze in the village of Stert since the early hours of this morning.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted just after midnight on Thursday 18 November and said: "We are currently dealing with a large fire at a recycling centre in #Stert, #Devizes.

"We will be in scene for the duration of the night and local residents are advised to keep windows closed due to the volume of smoke in the area."

UPDATE: People urged to close windows and doors as smoke covers area

The latest photos posted by Devizes Fire Station. Credit: Devizes Fire Station

Devizes Fire Station has posted an update on Facebook and said a "number of resources" are still at the scene and will remain there throughout the day.

Crews are in attendance from Calne, Pewsey, Royal Wootton Bassett and Trowbridge.