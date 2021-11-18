Woman sexually assaulted on Bristol bus - police launch appeal

A woman was sexually assaulted for 10 minutes by a man sitting behind her on a Bristol bus.

Avon and Somerset Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace as part of their investigations into the incident.

The force says the victim was touched inappropriately for approximately 10 minutes by a man sitting behind her on the number 76 until he got off the bus at Churchway Avenue.

The incident happened on the service travelling from Bristol centre along Gloucester Road at around 4.45pm on Thursday 16 September.

APolice would like to talk to the man pictured as they believe he may have information which could help their inquiry.

If you recognise the man in the CCTV image, please call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 522121636.

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.