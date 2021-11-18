A young woman has been left with 'critical injuries' after being hit by a Land Rover in a Cornwall town.

The 19-year-old pedestrian from Redruth was taken to hospital following the collision in Fore Street, Hayle, yesterday afternoon (17 November).

The crash - which happened at around 3.53pm - resulted in a major road closure on the street while forensic examination work was carried out.

An eyewitness said around ten police vehicles, multiple ambulance vehicles and the air ambulance arrived in response.

Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision.

A spokesperson for the force said: "At approximately 3:50pm on Wednesday 17 November, a collision occurred on Fore Street, Hayle, Cornwall between a Land Rover Discovery and a 19-year-old woman from Redruth.

"As a result of the collision, the female pedestrian was conveyed to Derriford hospital with critical injuries."

Any witnesses or people who may have dashcam footage are asked to contact police on 101@dc.police.uk, quoting the log number 526 of 17 November.