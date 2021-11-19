A pub drinker stabbed a doorman three times in the back with a knife - leaving him fearing he would die.

Liam Williams, aged 25, left the bouncer bleeding heavily after starting trouble at the Jolly Miller in Estover, a court heard.

He suddenly pulled a blade from his hoodie and stabbed Craig Pearce three times in his lower back outside the pub.

Mr Pearce had earlier pulled Williams away as he launched another unprovoked attack by grabbing a customer around the neck.

The bouncer later told police: "I have been struggling to sleep at night. I keep playing the incident in my head and how I thought I was going to die."

Jailing Williams for five and a half years at Plymouth Crown Court, a judge said he was "looking for trouble" that night.

Judge William Mousley told the defendant: "You took out a knife and stabbed him three times in the lower back. You then ran off.

"Mr Pearce did not realise, as is often the case, that he had been stabbed, but he soon realised that must have happened due to the heavy loss of blood."

Miller was armed with a knife at the pub, which he used in the incident.

Mr Pearce was taken to hospital, where the wound was cleaned and packed. He was discharged three days later.

Williams, of Delamere Road, Eggbuckland, pleaded guilty to assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent on October 1.

He also admitted the common assault of Charlie King by beating earlier that Friday night.