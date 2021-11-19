Bristol man charged after scaffolder died in church collapse

A man from Bristol has been charged after a scaffolder died when a church fell down and crushed him.

Richard Lyons is one of four men on trial at Swansea Crown Court after Jeff Plevey died working on Citadel Church in Splott, Cardiff, in July 2017.

Lyons has been charged with health and safety offences along with co-defendant Mark Gulley, who is the director of Amos Projects Limited.

Keith Young, who is director of the firm hired to carry out the church’s demolition, and Stewart Swain, director of Swain Scaffolding, are accused of gross negligence manslaughter.

What has happened in court?

Gulley told the court on Thursday (November 18) how he became a director of Amos Projects Limited in 2012 when the previous director, Stephen Addicott, who he described as his “best friend”, died.

The 59-year-old, who had worked for Mr Addicott for a number of years, said he was brought in to help sell a number of buildings owned by the company on behalf of Mr Addicott’s widow Gillian who became the new owner.

One of the properties was the Citadel, which had been bought in 2006 by Mr Addicott and his partner at the time, Andrew Morris, who planned to redevelop it into flats, but later decided instead to demolish the derelict church and sell the site.

Scaffolder Jeff Plevey from Cardiff Credit: PA

Gulley said after accepting an offer in 2013 from a Mr Karim to buy the site on condition the church was flattened, he set about hiring contractors.

He told the jury while he remained at the centre of email chains and other correspondence between the contractors, he was not involved in the detailed planning of the demolition or scaffolding design because he “wasn’t qualified” and would only “forward emails on” to the relevant parties.

The hearing was told when asked by police officers investigating the incident why he had not left the contractors to it once appointed as is normally the case, Gulley said: “Don’t you think I wish I had?”

A survey commissioned into the building’s condition by Network Rail, who were carrying out works on the nearby Splott Bridge as part of the electrification of the railway between Cardiff and London, noted the rear wall was “in danger of imminent collapse”.

Gulley received the report in the summer of 2016 and shared it with all of the contractors appointed, except for Swain.

The prosecution say despite knowing of the dangers posed by the wall sufficient works were not carried out to stabilise it, and when scaffolding was put up it was tied to the wall.

Three workers had been on the scaffolding when the collapse happened. Two escaped but Mr Plevey, from Cardiff, died.

Asked by his defence counsel David Elias QC if he had ever tried to save money or cut corners during the project, Gulley said: “No.”

The rubble after the collapse. Credit: BPM Media

The defendant said he was told about the collapse by Swain who rang him “in distress” and he went straight to the site.

Mr Elias asked: “How did you feel when you got there?”

Gulley replied: “Sickened.”

Young and Swain have chosen not to give evidence in person but a number of character references written by Swain’s family and friends were read to the court.

The letters focused on his caring nature in particular towards his two children, grandchildren, and his wife Jacquie who he cares for full-time after she suffered from a rare type of breast cancer and became permanently disabled.

A statement from Swain’s daughter Emily said: “The tragic accident that killed Jeff has nearly destroyed my dad. He was one of his oldest friends.”

The 10-week trial before Mrs Justice Jefford is in its sixth week but was delayed last week after one of the defendants tested positive for Covid-19.