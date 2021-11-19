Credit: How the council originally planned for the street to look.

Buses will return to Thornbury High Street following campaigns to reverse the council's plans to pedestrianise it.

South Gloucestershire Council's scheme was introduced as part of Covid safety measures but has stayed - and many residents and traders have strongly opposed it.

In one survey, 93% (70 out of 75) of businesses said they disagreed with pedestrianising the street.

Last month, the West of England Metro Mayor Dan Norris has said he would withhold funding for the High Street if the public were not given a greater say in it.

Dan Norris said he wanted to give the local community the chance to be involved in the plans. Credit: ITV News

Following this campaign, South Gloucestershire Council said it has "taken time to listen, consider and revisit all of the feedback received" and will now facilitate a bus route.

A spokesperson from the council said: "Local people, businesses and other stakeholders fed back clearly that they wanted to see buses return to help more people access the shops, cafes and leisure facilities at the heart of their community.

"Facilitating buses to stop on the high street will also help alleviate some of the concerns expressed about traffic congestion along Rock Street as a result of changes in the High Street."

They added discussions with bus operators will be held to determine routes and stopping points.

The council recently had conversations with residents about the Traffic Regulation Orders (TROs) which will be needed to inform the plans.

The TROs will "maintain access for all" while "ensuring unnecessary through traffic isn’t re-introduced".

This will see plans for a speed reduction to 20mph and secure spaces in the High Street for dedicated blue badge parking, limited waiting spaces and facilities for loading and unloading.

"The plans do not impose a pedestrianisation of the High Street, but seek to establish a shared use to promote new ways for people to enjoy the area, whilst protecting access for those who need to park close by due to mobility issues or travel by public transport", the spokesperson added.

A Thornbury High Street Accessibility and Equality Group has also been put together - made up of representatives of the South Gloucestershire Disability Equality Network, South Gloucestershire Over 50s Forum and the Accessibility Thornbury group.

Cabinet Member for Communities and Local Place Councillor Rachael Hunt said: "We want local people to help shape these plans and for them to be fully engaged throughout the process.

"We have listened to local people who have been calling for bus services through the High Street so I’m delighted that we have been able to facilitate this.

“Our approach in working closely and positively with groups such as the Accessibility and Equality Group, is a good example of community engagement and positive community conversations, which can lead to better places for all, especially for people who may have additional accessibility needs."

Thornbury and Yate MP Luke Hall said: “My two key priorities have been ensuring the High Street remains as accessible as possible, particularly for those who are less mobile; and that we continue to support our local businesses through what has been a very turbulent time and I am glad the Council has listened to the community around making this important change.

“Reinstating a bus stop was a vital improvement needed for the High Street and I am very pleased that we have now secured a bus stop, back where it belongs."