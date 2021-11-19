A young woman has died from injuries after she was hit by a Land Rover while walking on a street in Hayle.

The crash - involving a Land Rover Discovery and the 19-year-old woman from Redruth - happened on Fore Street at round 3.50pm on Wednesday 17 November.

The young woman was taken to Derriford Hospital with critical injuries and has since died.

Devon and Cornwall Police are now appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the collision.

They also want anyone with dash camera footage to contact them on 101@dc.police.uk, quoting the log number 526 of 17 November.