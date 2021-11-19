A stunning winter trail of lights has opened at Rosemoor in North Devon.
The Royal Horticultural Society's garden in Torrington has been transformed into a winter wonderland for 'Glow 2021'.
Light displays and projections have been set up throughout the gardens for the festive season - creating Rosemoor's longest trail yet.
The dazzling displays are constantly changing colour, creating an enchanting route around the gardens.
Gallery shows 'Glow Up' trail at Rosemoor 2021
Glow Up 2021 will be open until the end of December, with opening times running from 4.30pm to 8.30pm each evening.
Tickets must be booked in advance. For more information visit the RHS's website.
