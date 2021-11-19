Play video

A stunning winter trail of lights has opened at Rosemoor in North Devon.

The Royal Horticultural Society's garden in Torrington has been transformed into a winter wonderland for 'Glow 2021'.

Light displays and projections have been set up throughout the gardens for the festive season - creating Rosemoor's longest trail yet.

The dazzling displays are constantly changing colour, creating an enchanting route around the gardens.

Gallery shows 'Glow Up' trail at Rosemoor 2021

Glow 2021 is the longest trail of lights Rosemoor has ever had.

The trial is open until the end of December.

The woodland is brought to live at night by the stunning display.

This year's trail has been extended through Rosemoor's Woodland Walk.

Reflections made by the lights on the trees can be seen in the water.

The festive display is open now

RHS Garden Rosemoor's annual light display attracts thousands of people each year.

Colourful reflections can be seen in the water as part of the light display.

The display has created a Winter Wonderland at RHS Garden Rosemoor.

The trail is lit by innovative, constantly colour-changing lights.

Twinkling, cold blue lights look almost like snow on tall trees.

Dazzling and ever-changing displays light up the trail.

Tickets must be booked in advance to visit the trail.

Glow Up 2021 will be open until the end of December, with opening times running from 4.30pm to 8.30pm each evening.

Tickets must be booked in advance. For more information visit the RHS's website.