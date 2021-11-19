A Wiltshire baker who creates incredibly detailed designs out of cake has won two top prizes at the world's biggest cake competition.

David Waldren, who runs wedding and celebration cake businessThe Cake Architect in of Bradford On Avon, came away with two first place awards at Cake International.

It is the biggest cake competition in the world - dubbed 'The Chelsea Flower Show' of cake - and is regarded as the most prestigious.

Each year competitors from around the world head to the NEC in Birmingham to showcase their cake decorating skills.

This year David won best in category in both the Wedding Cake and the Decorative exhibit categories while Alison Brown, Assistant Cake Decorator at The Cake Architect, came home with a bronze for her gravity-defying wisteria wedding cake.

Mr Waldren's cake designs reflect his architectural background. Credit: David Waldren / The Cake Architect

David, who went from completing a degree in Architecture in 2016 to opening his award-winning cake shop in 2017, said: "The competition gave us the chance to play with different designs and invent new techniques.

"My wedding cake was inspired by architecture and urban decay and stood out as it championed alternative wedding cake design."

The winning piece for the decorative exhibit was a sculpted octopus, hand painted with creepy metallic detailing and curling tentacles made of chocolate.

David said: "We are over the moon with our multiple awards and are excited to continue to create show-stopping cakes for all of our customers."