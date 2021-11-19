A dog from Cornwall is still searching for a home two years after he was found laying next to his elderly owner who had died.

Dillon - a nine-year-old lurcher - lives at the National Animal Welfare Trust's home in Hayle.

After multiple failed attempts, the charity is yet to find a forever home for him.

Numerous changes of circumstances, family, and changes of heart have seen Dillon let down time and time again. The charity says he is now desperate for someone who will take him home and give him the life he deserves.

There have been several attempts to rehome Dillon. Credit: The National Animal Welfare Trust (NAWT)

A spokesperson from the trust said: "Several people have started to get to know Dillon, but through no fault of his own they have all pulled out.

"After so many failed attempts at homing, he really is Britain's unluckiest dog," they added.

Dillon has always been used to being the only dog in a home - so after a trial living with another dog, it was clear he needed to be the only pet in a household.

The spokesperson added: "Although Dillon unfortunately can’t live with another dog or with any young children (although visiting family would be fine), he does now happily go for walks with other dogs at the centre and the treats really help.

"You can regularly hear the staff at the centre walking with Dillon and saying things like ‘How on earth are you still here Dilly?’, ‘How is such a good boy just so unlucky?’ and ‘Dillon if only you would live with another dog… I would take you tomorrow!"

Anyone who may be able to home Dillon is asked to head to the website to download an application form, call The National Animal Welfare Trust (NAWT) on 01736 756005 or email cornwallreception@nawt.org.uk.