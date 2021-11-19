A woman from Bristol has died in hospital following a serious collision in the city cente earlier this month.

The 35-year-old was driving a Honda Jazz which was struck by a VW Tiguan in the Newfoundland Circus area at just after midnight on Friday 5 November.

Four people were taken to hospital and the road was closed for around seven hours.

Avon and Somerset Police have now confirmed the woman died.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time.

"A 19-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy remain released under investigation in connection with our ongoing investigation."