Woman raped on the Barbican in Plymouth - police issue appeal

A woman in her 20s has been raped in Plymouth, prompting a police appeal.

Devon and Cornwall Police is investigating after the incident in Batter Street, on the Barbican, which happened in the early hours of Sunday 14 November.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and anyone with footage of the area between 12.40am and 2.30am to come forward.

Officers say the suspect is described as a white male aged somewhere between 35 and 45.

He is described as around 6ft tall and of medium build. It is also believed the suspect had a shaved head or very short blonde hair, and was wearing jeans.

Detective Inspector Debbie Wyatt said: “We are appealing for witnesses and are also asking people to check CCTV and dashcam footage in the surrounding areas.

“Specialist officers continue to support our victim, and it is vital that anyone with any information comes forward to speak to us.”

The force says anyone who may be able to help with the investigation should contact the police on 101 or 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference CR/100438/21.