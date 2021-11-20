Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust has apologised for issues with the supply of coronavirus booster vaccinations after people in the area reported problems booking their third jabs.

The organisation said that demand for booster vaccines had been 'outstripping availability' across the region.

Residents across North Devon reported visiting the Covid-19 vaccination centre in Barnstaple, only to be told they would have to go to either Exeter or Minehead.

It comes as Torridge recorded one of the worst rates of coronavirus infections in the country earlier this week, with 713 cases per 100,000 people. North Devon also went up from 505.2 to 674.3, with 662 new cases.

Andrea Bell, deputy chief nurse at Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust explained: “We are working with our system partners across Devon to provide Covid-19 boosters as near to home as possible.

"Unfortunately, at present, the demand for boosters is outstripping our availability, as soon as we release appointments at Barnstaple they are booked within a couple of hours.

“We do still have availability for December and we are also planning additional appointments as part of a “big weekend” during the last weekend in November, more information on this will be publicised soon.

“We continue to review every opportunity to provide more appointments and are putting on hundreds more each week. We understand that this is frustrating for people and we can only apologise while we work towards a solution."