Poirot legend Sir David Suchet ready for 'exciting' next adventure

ITV West Country reporter Victoria Davies sits down with Sir David Suchet

Actor Sir David Suchet is probably best known for playing the legendary detective Hercule Poirot - and he is about to embark on "one of the most exciting" adventures of his career.

Speaking to ITV West Country, the recently knighted star of stage and screen said his upcoming UK theatre tour is one of the best things to happen in his 52-year career.

"I'm travelling around 24 theatres in the UK with the sole purpose of encouraging people and welcoming people back to their regional theatres," Suchet said.

The tour, aptly titled 'Poirot and More, a Retrospective', will visit Exeter, Bath and Torquay this November.

Audiences will get to hear about Suchet's early school days, the start of his career, going to drama school, and his iconic role as Poirot.

David Suchet is best known for playing Hercule Poirot. Credit: PA images

"The West Country I know so well because I went to school in Wellington, in Somerset," he explained.

"When I started reading the books after I'd been cast [in Poirot], I was introduced to a little man who I had never seen on the television or big screen before. For some reason, that little man on the page, that Agatha Christie wrote, had never been portrayed as she wrote it.

"I made it a mission to serve my creator, Agatha Christie. I wanted to be the Poirot for her that would be recognised by the millions of readers around the world.

"I know my obit if you like will be mainly Hercule Poirot, but because of him I have had the most wonderful, varied career. Rather than love-hate, it is immense gratitude."

Suchet's tour will take him to Torquay's Princess Theatre on 23 November.

"Torquay of course is the home ground for Agatha Christie, and I'm delighted to say that the last time I was in the theatre in Torquay I watched an Agatha Christie play," he added.