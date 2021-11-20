Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for information after two people were assaulted, with one being knocked unconscious, in Weston-super-Mare.

Police released an image of a man they wanted to talk to in relation to the incident in Richmond Street at around 3:30am on Sunday, September 5.

A 31-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were injured, with the man being knocked unconscious as a result of being attacked.

The man police want to identify is described as white, between 25 and 30 years old, around 5ft 5ins-5ft 7ins, with short dark hair and of stocky build.

A police statement said: "If you recognise the man in the photo, or have any information which would assist our investigation, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221205285."