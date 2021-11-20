A photojournalist has been on a pilgrimage to find abandoned vehicles in Cornwall which are slowly becoming a part of nature - years after they were left on the roadside by their owners.

Many of those which have sat motionless for years have become hidden by vegetation as they rust.

For Cornish photojournalist Greg Martin, a classic Mercedes hidden deep in thick woodlands covered in lichen and moss or a slowly rusting Morris Minor by the sea is a thing of beauty rather than an eyesore.

So he asked people in Cornwall for their local knowledge and memories of spotting abandoned cars that were slowly turning into hedges around the county.Then he set off on a road trip to visit as many as possible to capture these artistic images.

An abandoned Land Rover found behind a hedge Credit: Cornwall Live/ BPM