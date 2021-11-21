Parents in Cullompton have criticised the local council for making it impossible for children to play football in a park after complaints from neighbours.

Residents say they are upset after Mid Devon District Council erected a diagonal rail alongside the corner of the park which crosses the outline of a goal.

Brian Reeby, who has lived alongside Headweir Road Park for decades, painted the goal outline on his garage.

Mr Reeby said: “I painted that goal on my garage about 35 years ago for my son. I painted the goal so they would kick the ball in the corner of the park instead of near the road where they could damage cars.

“We’ve had little competitions, and all the kids come down here now, and they have picnics, while they play against the garage.”

He said the problems started when a minority of neighbours living nearby started to complain. Mr Reeby said things got so bad police were called to deal with a row between children in the park and neighbours.

The council says the area has been a designated 'no ball games' area for sometime. Credit: BPM Media

The cost of maintenance of the park was taken on by Cullompton Town Council four years ago when Mid Devon District Council was looking to dispose of play areas.

Barbara Gozna, who started a petition four years ago to save the park from closure, said: “Some of the neighbours don’t like balls being kicked over to their garden and children apparently looking into their property, but it’s the same for all residents living along here.

Another neighbour, Ryan Howarth, added: “If I were the kids right now, I’d still be playing football right there and doing it a lot more. I think it’s a bit crazy and very unreasonable because if you can’t allow kids to play football in a park for kids, there’s something wrong."

In a joint response between Mid Devon District Council and Cullompton Town Council, a spokesperson said: “Headweir Road play area is land owned by MDDC and run as a play area by Cullompton Town Council.

“While we appreciate that the gesture to repaint a goal on the garage wall facing into the play area has been carried out in good faith, this area has been marked as a no-ball games area and has been for some time following previous concerns.

“Both councils have a duty to ensure that activities taking place in a play area do not cause a nuisance to residents of nearby properties and to ensure no damage is done to premises or neighbouring properties.

“The town and district councils are keen to work together with residents to ensure both children, who wish to play ball games, and other residents have their views taken into account and have facilities nearby which they can freely use.

“There is a park around 500m away from Headweir Road accessed via Fairfax Drive, and an additional one around 1km away and which is more suitable for football games at Upcott Fields St Andrews Estate.

“The town council has started planting shrubs in Headweir Road, so this area can become a site for wildlife and habitat creation.

“Both councils have to balance the needs of everyone in the community, and we understand this can cause upset on occasions and that sometimes disputes do occur.”