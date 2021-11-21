A collection of items from the Only Fools and Horses TV series is up for auction in Bristol.

The auction, which is being held in Hanham on Monday 6 December, includes an original three-wheel yellow vehicle made famous by the show.

More than 150 special items connected to the sitcom - which was regularly filmed in Bristol - are being sold to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

The collection went live online after being catalogued by East Bristol Auctions, which says there are so many items it has been able to 'recreate' Del-Boy's flat in its showroom.

Auctioneer Andrew Stowe described the items as "iconic pieces of British memorabilia".

"We've got so many things from most of the iconic episodes that you can name," he added.

"Including one of Uncle Albert's medals that he famously wore during the war in his many rambles - that's estimated at £4,000 - £6,000.

Credit: Bristol East Auction

"Another iconic piece of memorabilia is one of Del-Boy's actual screen-used flat caps.

"This is estimated at a similar £4,000 - £6,000."

Del- Boy's famous car is expected to sell for between £15,000 and £20,000.

The sale starts at 1pm on Monday 6 December. In-person bidding is welcome, and the catalogue can be viewed online on the auctioneer's website bid.eastbristol.co.uk.