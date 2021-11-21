Man charged after bomb hoaxes at school in Truro

Police have charged a 66-year-old in connection with three bomb hoaxes, including one at a school, in Truro.

Rodney Peasley of Radnor Road, Scorrier is further charged with four counts of criminal damage between 26 October and 17 November.

The criminal damage charges all relate to the Mount Hawke vaccination centre near Truro.

Two of the bomb hoax charges relate to false information allegedly being communicated to Richard Lander School in Truro. The third relates to an NHS facility in the city.

They are alleged to have happened between 26 and 27 October, 29 October and 1 November, on 9 November and 17 November respectively.

He is due to appear before Truro Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 16 December.