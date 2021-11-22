Arrests made in Weston-super-Mare as investigation into man’s death continues
Two more people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man in North Somerset last week.
A 46-year-old man was found with a significant head injury at a residential address in Rydal Road in Weston-super-Mare on Tuesday, November 16.
However, he died in hospital in the late afternoon the following day.
The death is now being treated as suspicious.
Two more people, a 33-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, have both been arrested in connection with the death and are in custody.
A 39-year-old woman who was previously arrested remains released under investigation.