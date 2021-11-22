Body found in search for man missing since March

A body has been found in the search for a missing man who had not been seen since March.

Shaun Brown, from Kingsteignton was last seen on March 18. His belongings were found near Teigngrace a day later.

On 5 November, Devon and Cornwall Police were called back to the area amid reports a body had been located.

Human remains were uncovered and formal identification has since taken place.

The force has now confirmed the body found was Mr Brown.

They say his death is not being treated as suspicious and his next of kin had been informed.