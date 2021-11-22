Bristol park fenced off for six months as part of £400k project

A part of St. George’s Park in Bristol will be closed for six months whilst Bristol City Council carry out £400,000 improvement works - including building a footpath for children to go across the lake and an amphitheater.

The council says the money will go towards facilities on and around the Victorian lake, as well as being used to help the natural environment for birds and other wildlife.

What exactly will the money go towards?

repairing footpaths around the lake

replace and strengthen the lake’s walls

add a new boardwalk so that children can watch wildlife and take samples from the lake to learn about nature and conservation

A large area of the park has been fenced off so the work can take place.

Silt from the lake will be used to make new wetland areas for wildfowl, insects and amphibious creatures such as frogs and news.

A large area around the lake - usually seen full with children feeding ducks - will be closed to the public from Wednesday 17 November. Council say the main work will begin on 22 November and will take around six months.

A council statement says: “The main work will begin on 22 November 2021 and will take around 6 months. This is because we have to remove and rebuild the existing lake edge wall in stages so that the footpath doesn’t collapse.

“We’ve also allowed more time for bad weather, because we’re doing the work in winter and early spring. The area around the lake will be closed until the work is finished.

“We’re sorry if the work causes any inconvenience for people who use St George Park.”